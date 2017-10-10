Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) Holdings Maintained by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,217 shares of the software maker’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brightcove worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 18.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brightcove by 30.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 122.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 71.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 60.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,204,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 455,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) opened at 7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company’s market capitalization is $247.28 million. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $13.19.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.13 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCOV. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on shares of Brightcove and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc is a global provider of cloud-based services for video. The Company’s products and services include Brightcove Video Cloud (Video Cloud), Brightcove Zencoder (Zencoder), Brightcove Once (Once), Brightcove Perform (Perform), Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (Video Marketing Suite), Brightcove Lift (Lift), Brightcove OTT Flow (OTT Flow) and Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite (Enterprise Video Suite), among others.

