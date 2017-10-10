Brightcove (BCOV) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Brightcove to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Brightcove Inc. alerts:

Brightcove has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brightcove and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 2 1 0 2.33 Brightcove Competitors 342 2032 3874 107 2.59

Brightcove presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.48%. As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Brightcove’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -12.22% -19.65% -11.19% Brightcove Competitors -25.22% -211.13% -8.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $153.34 million -$10.62 million -13.09 Brightcove Competitors $1.27 billion $348.15 million 37.10

Brightcove’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brightcove competitors beat Brightcove on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. is a global provider of cloud-based services for video. The Company’s products and services include Brightcove Video Cloud (Video Cloud), Brightcove Zencoder (Zencoder), Brightcove Once (Once), Brightcove Perform (Perform), Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (Video Marketing Suite), Brightcove Lift (Lift), Brightcove OTT Flow (OTT Flow) and Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite (Enterprise Video Suite), among others. Video Cloud is an online video platform. Video Cloud enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Zencoder is a cloud-based video encoding service. Once is a cloud-based advertisement insertion and video stitching service. Perform is a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. Video Marketing Suite is a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement and conversion.

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.