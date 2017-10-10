Boston Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corporation makes up 0.9% of Boston Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $38,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Vetr lowered shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.17 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE XOM) traded up 0.59% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.51. 4,098,618 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $349.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.72. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.05 and a 1-year high of $93.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $62.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.19%.

In other news, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,042.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 231,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,470,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $88,253.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,918.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

