Boeing Company (The) (BA) Position Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 1,144.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,294 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 18,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,957 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,684 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $464,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,546 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,077,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $367,407,000 after acquiring an additional 418,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 609,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $107,843,000 after acquiring an additional 392,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $520,517,000 after acquiring an additional 308,976 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) opened at 258.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.21. Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $131.39 and a 52-week high of $259.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.82 and a 200-day moving average of $210.28.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2,185.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Company will post $10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Boeing Company (The) to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $245.00 price objective on Boeing Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.21.

In other Boeing Company (The) news, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $32,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Verbeck sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.45, for a total transaction of $616,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,814. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing Company (The)

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

