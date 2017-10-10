Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (BWP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (NYSE:BWP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. alerts:

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (NYSE:BWP) opened at 14.96 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (NYSE:BWP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/boardwalk-pipeline-partners-l-p-bwp-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,824,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,945,000 after purchasing an additional 795,622 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,074,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,437,000 after purchasing an additional 314,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,925,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,432,000 after purchasing an additional 447,888 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 4,096,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,780,000 after purchasing an additional 339,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 4,030,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 519,935 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.