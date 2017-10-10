BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) a $160.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in a report published on Saturday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $172.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.50.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ COST) opened at 154.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average is $164.71. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $183.18.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,760. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

