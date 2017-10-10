Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEMKT:BRG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) opened at 11.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $14.77.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring a portfolio of residential real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of interests in 31 properties (21 operating and 10 development properties). As of December 31, 2016, its properties contained an aggregate of 9,570 units, consisting of 6,972 operating units and 2,598 units under development.
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.