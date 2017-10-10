Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $266,000 in Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Stock

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,741,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,372,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,528 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,994,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $176,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,954 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,619,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $133,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 24,087.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 902,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,709,000 after acquiring an additional 898,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ WDC) traded up 1.92% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.89. 1,405,001 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 1.24. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital Corporation had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post $12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Western Digital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 156.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Vetr upgraded shares of Western Digital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.96 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Sunday. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.15.

In related news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 9,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $834,228.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,385 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,403.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 17,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,597,907.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,225.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,246 shares of company stock worth $11,323,928. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

