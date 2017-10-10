BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.87 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,389 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,091 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE LVS) traded up 1.15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.39. 187,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The casino operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.18%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

