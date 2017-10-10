BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 41,447 Ryder System, Inc. (R)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Ryder System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have commented on R. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp raised Ryder System from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-buys-shares-of-41447-ryder-system-inc-r.html.

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) traded up 0.80% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,553 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.40. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $85.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post $4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $1,903,098.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,175.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis C. Cooke sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $702,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,827. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.