bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of bluebird bio worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,713,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,301,000 after acquiring an additional 587,236 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,400,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 196,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,884,000 after purchasing an additional 343,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,801,000 after purchasing an additional 138,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/bluebird-bio-inc-blue-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

In related news, insider David Davidson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $277,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,905.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Leschly sold 46,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $5,726,270.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,381,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,879 shares of company stock worth $15,401,808. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $39.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ BLUE) opened at 131.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company’s market cap is $5.99 billion.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.07). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,080.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 977.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post ($6.85) earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.