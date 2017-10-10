BlackRock Inc. Has $193.70 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.82% of Proto Labs worth $193,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,298,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after acquiring an additional 152,637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 676.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after acquiring an additional 406,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $54,715.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) opened at 80.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.99. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.49 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

