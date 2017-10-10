BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.16% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $198,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 79.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rex D. Mckinney sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $2,516,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,157. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Filler purchased 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $116,273.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,313,152 shares in the company, valued at $43,058,254.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) opened at 38.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.33 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company whose business is conducted by its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to accept deposits from the public and to make loans and other investments. The Company, through its bank, originates commercial, consumer and other loans; accept deposits; provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

