BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in 58.com Inc. (WUBA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,299,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,891 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.96% of 58.com worth $189,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in 58.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in 58.com by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in 58.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 58.com by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in 58.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 30,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WUBA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 58.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of 58.com in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of 58.com Inc. (NYSE WUBA) opened at 64.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. 58.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.53 and a beta of 2.15.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.42. 58.com had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $382.81 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that 58.com Inc. will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke.

