Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.2686500427355 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) opened at 13.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $13.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

