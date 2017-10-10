BidaskClub cut shares of BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BioTime in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioTime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTime currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

Get BioTime Inc. alerts:

Shares of BioTime (BTX) opened at 2.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. BioTime has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $328.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BioTime, Inc. (BTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/biotime-inc-btx-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

In related news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 173,896 shares of company stock worth $481,220.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioTime by 38.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioTime by 8.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioTime during the second quarter worth $142,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in BioTime by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 44,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BioTime by 25.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: pluripotent stem cells and cell/drug delivery platform technologies. The foundation of its cell delivery platform is its HyStem cell and drug delivery matrix technology.

Receive News & Ratings for BioTime Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTime Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.