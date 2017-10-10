BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) Holdings Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,838 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp by 401.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 161,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered BioSpecifics Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:BSTC) opened at 48.02 on Tuesday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $58.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $344.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.76.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures, a Bermuda unlimited liability company (Endo Global Ventures), an affiliate of Endo International plc (Endo), for injectable collagenase for marketed indications and indications in development.

