BidaskClub Upgrades Tilly’s, Inc. (TLYS) to “Hold”

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Tilly’s (TLYS) opened at 12.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $350.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of -0.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $232,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 395,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,039. Insiders own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 21,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Lucus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

