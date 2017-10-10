Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $306,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. continued to hold its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 66,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 147,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,258,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,146,000 after purchasing an additional 408,875 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 724,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.45 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $306,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/beese-fulmer-investment-management-inc-has-306000-position-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 23,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $740,906.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $7,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 729,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,710,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,574. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded down 0.53% on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,474,251 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.