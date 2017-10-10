Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board reduced its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 112,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 172,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 547,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) opened at 22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.28). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

