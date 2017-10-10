BCE, Inc. (BCE) Stake Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,036,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.78% of BCE worth $319,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 3.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,546,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,976,000 after buying an additional 667,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BCE by 6.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,763,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,772,000 after buying an additional 453,091 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,185,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,763,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BCE by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,384,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,651,000 after buying an additional 1,311,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of BCE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,924,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,778,000 after buying an additional 175,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. BidaskClub cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus started coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE BCE) opened at 46.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. BCE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE, Inc. will post $2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.44%.

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

