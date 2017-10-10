Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Baxter has outperformed the broader industry in terms of price performance. The company rides on the recent launch of DeviceVue, a comprehensive asset tracking solution available exclusively to hospitals. However, lower cyclophosphamide sales in the coming quarters might mar the Baxter’s bottom line. Of the major positives, a favorable product mix, stringent cost control and expanding operating margin are notable. Baxter reported impressive results in the second quarter, driven by favorable tidings on the regulatory front, strategic partnerships and product launches. The company recently completed the acquisition of Claris Injectables. Solid U.S. sales of IV therapies, IV access sets, select anesthesia and critical care products are key catalysts at the moment. On the flipside, a strong U.S. dollar, intensifying competition and lackluster sales growth are key concerns at the moment.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,505 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $583,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $555,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,859.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,587. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 1,941.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,937,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,434,190,000 after buying an additional 44,638,052 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 42,907.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,652,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,690,000 after buying an additional 4,642,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 2,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,897,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,384,000 after buying an additional 1,833,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 438.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,072,000 after buying an additional 1,602,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $167,273,000 after buying an additional 1,463,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

