Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $667.50

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 667.50 ($8.78) and last traded at GBX 667.50 ($8.78), with a volume of 5,440,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.61).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Barratt Developments Plc to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 578 ($7.60) to GBX 702 ($9.23) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.15) target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments Plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 649.07 ($8.53).

Get Barratt Developments Plc alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 613.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 593.75. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.72 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.40 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments Plc’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 5.74%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £65,100 ($85,590.32). Also, insider David Thomas sold 26,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £175,572.11 ($230,833.70). Insiders have sold 436,887 shares of company stock valued at $260,467,211 over the last 90 days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/barratt-developments-plc-bdev-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-667-50.html.

Barratt Developments Plc Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes, which it builds throughout Britain. The Company operates in two segments: Housebuilding and Commercial developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.