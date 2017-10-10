Barings LLC Has $1,443,000 Stake in Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK)

Barings LLC continued to hold its position in Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,108,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 195,875 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ LSXMK) opened at 43.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.45. Liberty Media Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

