Barclays PLC Increases Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR.A) Price Target to $10.00

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

