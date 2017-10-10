Bankhaus Lampe Analysts Give Osram Licht AG (OSR) a €87.00 Price Target

Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) has been assigned a €87.00 ($102.35) target price by stock analysts at Bankhaus Lampe in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS AG set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Commerzbank Ag set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.09 ($85.99).
Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) traded up 0.48% during trading on Tuesday, reaching €63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares. The stock has a market cap of €6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.31. Osram Licht AG has a 52-week low of €46.75 and a 52-week high of €73.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €68.36 and its 200-day moving average is €67.02.
