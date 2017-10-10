Bankhaus Lampe Analysts Give Osram Licht AG (OSR) a €87.00 Price Target

Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) has been assigned a €87.00 ($102.35) target price by stock analysts at Bankhaus Lampe in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS AG set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Commerzbank Ag set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.09 ($85.99).

Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) traded up 0.48% during trading on Tuesday, reaching €63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares. The stock has a market cap of €6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.31. Osram Licht AG has a 52-week low of €46.75 and a 52-week high of €73.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €68.36 and its 200-day moving average is €67.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/bankhaus-lampe-analysts-give-osram-licht-ag-osr-a-87-00-price-target.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.