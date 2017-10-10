Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $25.61 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of America Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) opened at 25.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Bank of America Corporation had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $2,096,194.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 72.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 95,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 40,069 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 17.2% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 112.2% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 21.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,462,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 48.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 106,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

