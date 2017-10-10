Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Liberty Global PLC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,980,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 2,739.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,167 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,347,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,006,000 after purchasing an additional 605,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,286,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,181,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,183,000 after purchasing an additional 542,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $2,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,253,666.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $97,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,738 in the last ninety days. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ LBTYA) opened at 32.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.63. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $43.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global PLC from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Liberty Global PLC Profile

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

