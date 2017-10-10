Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 930.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sanmina Corporation worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation by 4.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation by 70.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) opened at 38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79. Sanmina Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Sanmina Corporation had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post $3.01 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 77% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert K. Eulau sold 10,000 shares of Sanmina Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sanmina Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanmina Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sanmina Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

About Sanmina Corporation

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides its offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical and energy.

