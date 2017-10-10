Balentine LLC Raises Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Balentine LLC increased its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 17,388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

STI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In related news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $46,330.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at $201,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE STI) remained flat at $60.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 568,865 shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.32 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

