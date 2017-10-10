Balentine LLC Holds Position in Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (TEP)

Balentine LLC maintained its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:TEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy Partners, were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy Partners, in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy Partners, in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. bought 17,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.64 per share, for a total transaction of $774,504.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,350 shares of company stock worth $1,364,104.

Several research analysts have commented on TEP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Tallgrass Energy Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank set a $56.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy Partners, and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Tallgrass Energy Partners, from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy Partners, presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (NYSE TEP) traded up 0.21% on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,205 shares. Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29.

Tallgrass Energy Partners, (NYSE:TEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.93 million. Tallgrass Energy Partners, had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 46.63%. Tallgrass Energy Partners,’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP will post $4.01 EPS for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities.

