Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research note issued on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. WARNING: “Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (BHGE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/baker-hughes-a-ge-company-class-a-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-0-11-per-share-seaport-global-securities-forecasts-bhge.html.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ BHGE) opened at 35.84 on Monday. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. The company’s market capitalization is $15.34 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell acquired 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $98,707.24. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,707.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,901 shares of company stock valued at $476,796.

