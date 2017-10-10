Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHI) Stake Maintained by Barings LLC

Barings LLC held its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,408 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 14.6% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,407,820 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $1,878,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 113.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,406 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 211,193 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201,387 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $65,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $72.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE Company is an oil and gas company. The Company is a provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. The Company’s products and services include upstream, midstream, downstream, industrial and digital. The Company’s upstream, which includes evaluation, drilling, completions and production.

