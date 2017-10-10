Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Badger Meter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Badger Meter Inc. alerts:

Badger Meter (BMI) opened at 50.65 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/badger-meter-inc-bmi-given-hold-rating-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $127,378.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,157.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $736,065.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 164,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,651 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NGAM Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 133,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in Badger Meter by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 16,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Badger Meter by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.