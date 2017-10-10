Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik AG (JEN) a €26.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JEN. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jenoptik AG in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Jenoptik AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Jenoptik AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Jenoptik AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oddo Securities set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Jenoptik AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik AG presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.06 ($28.31).

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) opened at 28.707 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of €1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.367. Jenoptik AG has a 12-month low of €14.52 and a 12-month high of €29.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.48.

Jenoptik AG Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

