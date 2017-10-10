Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:AXON) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS AG cut shares of Axovant Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of Axovant Sciences (AXON) opened at 7.09 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $762.35 million. Axovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axovant Sciences will post ($2.02) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Axovant Sciences by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

