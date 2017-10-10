Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) by 5,312.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Corporation during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation by 7.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $28,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $1,152,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Avery Dennison Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America Corporation raised Avery Dennison Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on Avery Dennison Corporation from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Avery Dennison Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE AVY) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.87. 44,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.19. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $101.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Avery Dennison Corporation had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Avery Dennison Corporation Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).

