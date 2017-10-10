Avacta Group Plc (AVCT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. FinnCap’s price target points to a potential upside of 179.72% from the stock’s current price.

Avacta Group Plc (AVCT) opened at 71.50 on Tuesday. Avacta Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 98.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.14. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 48.90 million.

In other news, insider Alastair Smith purchased 33,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £24,918.75 ($32,761.96).

About Avacta Group Plc

Avacta Group plc is a biotechnology company. Avacta’s focus is on its proprietary Affimer technology which is an engineered alternative to antibodies that has application in Life Sciences for diagnostics, therapeutics and general research and development. Affimer technology has been designed to address performance limitations of antibodies.

