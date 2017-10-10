Autodesk’s (ADSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research report released on Friday. KeyCorp currently has a $128.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADSK. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.26.

Shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ ADSK) opened at 117.14 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28. The company’s market cap is $25.68 billion.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.98 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $64,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $169,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,238. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Autodesk by 896.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

