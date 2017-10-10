Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Target Corporation (TGT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Target Corporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Corporation by 19.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Target Corporation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Target Corporation by 8.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Target Corporation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,230,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,107,000 after purchasing an additional 363,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) opened at 56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.62. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 billion. Target Corporation had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post $4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Target Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Hourigan Rice Jacqueline sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $277,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Target Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Vetr downgraded Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.67 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

