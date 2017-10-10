Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $36.93 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127,356 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.37% of Xylem worth $36,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 26.1% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Xylem by 160.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 9,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $544,568.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 93,255 shares. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their target price on Xylem from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

