AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Shares Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after HSBC Holdings plc raised their price target on the stock from GBX 4,100 to GBX 4,150. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a reduce rating on the stock. AstraZeneca plc traded as high as GBX 5,172 ($68.00) and last traded at GBX 5,172 ($68.00). 1,337,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,594,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,154 ($67.76).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS AG set a GBX 5,150 ($67.71) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.74) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc from GBX 5,000 ($65.74) to GBX 5,500 ($72.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,113.55 ($67.23).

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,370 ($57.45) per share, with a total value of £1,704.30 ($2,240.73).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,765.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,899.97. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 65.48 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 68.90 ($0.91) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

