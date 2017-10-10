Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (AST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE:AST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s technologies center on stem cells capable of becoming all of the cell types in the human body, a property called pluripotency. It develops therapies based on pluripotent stem cells to treat diseases or injuries in a variety of medical fields, with an initial focus on the therapeutic areas of neurology and oncology. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSE AST) traded down 1.52% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 175,280 shares. The stock’s market cap is $162.43 million. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSE:AST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Asterias Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 2,762.03%. On average, analysts predict that Asterias Biotherapeutics will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/asterias-biotherapeutics-inc-ast-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AST. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 63,773 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Asterias Biotherapeutics

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The Company has over two technology platforms. The first is an immunotherapy platform to teach cancer patients’ immune systems to attack their tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.