Assurant (AIZ) & Crawford & (CRD.B) Financial Survey

Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) and Crawford & (NYSE:CRD.B) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Crawford &’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 6.53% 6.70% 0.95% Crawford & 3.17% 26.83% 5.69%

Risk and Volatility

Assurant has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assurant and Crawford &’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $6.74 billion 0.76 $864.39 million $7.60 12.58 Crawford & N/A N/A N/A $0.60 N/A

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford &. Crawford & is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assurant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Crawford & shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Assurant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Crawford & shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Crawford & pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share. Assurant pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crawford & pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crawford & has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Assurant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Assurant and Crawford &, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 1 0 1 0 2.00 Crawford & 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assurant currently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%.

Summary

Assurant beats Crawford & on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc. is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business). Through its Global Lifestyle segment, it provides mobile device protection products and related services and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances (global connected living business); vehicle protection services, and credit insurance. The Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. Its Global Preneed Segment operates in the United States and Canada.

Crawford & Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

