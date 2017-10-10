Assetmark Inc. Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,997 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, insider C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.15 per share, with a total value of $222,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,206.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) traded up 0.47% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,848 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $93.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 21.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loan, deposit account and other financial products and services to its customers. It offers a range of products and services for its business customers, including commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; medium- and long-term tax-exempt loans for municipalities and other governmental and tax-exempt entities; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

