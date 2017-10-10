Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) PT Set at $63.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 target price on Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZPN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) opened at 64.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $65.23.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 73.17%. The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $116,446.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $205,312.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 46,846.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,200 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 8,875.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,184,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,360,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 416,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 313,372 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

