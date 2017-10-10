Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Stake Decreased by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,619 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 4.82% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $73,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 473.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 69,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $36.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) traded up 1.61% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. 244,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.25 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 78.75% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of the United States, non-United States and global investment strategies, each of which is managed by one of its investment teams. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts, mutual funds and other pooled investment vehicles.

