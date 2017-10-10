Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,225,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,068,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.03% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 36.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGNA. FBR & Co lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TEGNA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 168,767 shares of the company were exchanged. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.72.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $489.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

TEGNA Profile

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

