Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) Shares Down 8.5%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 1,924,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,191,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

The stock’s market capitalization is $298.34 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.73% and a negative net margin of 201.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.42) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 88,933 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) Shares Down 8.5%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/arrowhead-pharmaceuticals-inc-arwr-shares-down-8-5.html.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.