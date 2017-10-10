Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) Shares Down 8.5%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 1,924,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,191,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.
The stock’s market capitalization is $298.34 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.73% and a negative net margin of 201.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.42) EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 88,933 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.
