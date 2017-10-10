Aritzia Inc (ATZ) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATZ. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.71.
Aritzia (ATZ) opened at 13.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 93.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $19.40.
In other Aritzia news, insider David John Maciver sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$29,108.42. Also, Director Jennifer Michelle Wong Neal purchased 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $152,580 in the last quarter.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc operates as a design house and fashion retailer of womens apparel and accessories. It designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, outerwear, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, rompers and jumpsuits, intimates, and active wear; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, IPhone cases, and gloves.
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.